Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Fusion Festival Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Save me Mr. Tako: Definitive Edition at $2.99, Astronite at $7.49, ASTLIBRA Revision at $19.99, Rain World at $11.24, Haiku, the Robot at $10.99, Gato Roboto at $1.99, Exit the Gungeon at $3.99, and Salt and Sacrifice at $7.99.

The sale ends Apr. 14.