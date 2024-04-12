Dragon’s Dogma II No. 3. in UK Mar. sales

Gfk Chart-Track this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Dragon’s Dogma II to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the UK in Mar. 2024.

For the month Dragon’s Dogma II ranked as the No. 3 software title in Digital and Physical sales.

Dragon’s Dogma II is a single-player action RPG that includes Pawns, beings which users can utilize to aid them on their quest.

Battle options include swords, bows, and magick.

The final game utilizes the RE Engine for high-fidelity graphics and reactive character AI.