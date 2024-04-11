Rise of the Ronin No. 23 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Rise of the Ronin for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Mar. 31 and Apr. 6, Rise of the Ronin ranked as the No. 23 software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 14 the week prior.

Developer by Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin is a combat-based open-world RPG set in 1863 Yokohama, Japan.

The title includes close-quarters weaponry, firearm combat, critical mission decisions, and online co-op functionality for up to three users.