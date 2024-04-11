PS Plus Game Catalog Apr. 2024 previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Apr. 2024.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Animal Well (PS5), Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PS5), Dave the Diver (PS5, PS4), Oddballers (PS4), Construction Simulator (PS5, PS4), The Crew 2 (PS4), Raji: An Ancient Epic (PS5, PS4), Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame (PS4), Nour: Play With Your Food (PS5, PS4), Deliver Us Mars (PS5, PS4), Lego Marvel’s Avengers (PS4), Miasma Chronicles (PS5), and Stray Blade (PS5).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (PS5 PS4), Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire (PS5, PS4), and MediEvil (PS5, PS4).

The titles will be released Apr. 23.