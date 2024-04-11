Helldivers II deploys Democratic Detonation Warbond

April 11, 2024

Sony Corp. this week released the Helldivers II Democratic Detonation Warbond which includes new Primary Weapons, Secondary Weapons, Utility Booster, and Armor.

Democratic Detonation Warbond Primary Weaponry includes the BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle, R-36 Eruptor Rifle, and CB-9 Exploding Crossbow.

Secondary Weapons and Utility Booster include the G-123 Thermite Grenade, GP-31 Grenade Pistol, and Expert Extraction Pilot Booster.

New Armor includes the CE-27 Ground Breaker Medium Armor, CE-07 Demolition Specialist Light Armor, and the FS-55 Devastator Heavy Armor.

Helldivers II is a third-person squad-based shooter in which users battle swarms of alien threats.

The final game includes an alternate first-person camera view, large boss battles, weapon customization.

