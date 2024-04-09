Princess Peach: Showtime! holds No. 1 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Princess Peach: Showtime! for the Nintendo Switch ranked as top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Mar. 25 and Mar. 31, Princess Peach: Showtime! sold 27,258 units to rank at No. 1 in software sales.

It has sold 104,820 units in the region to date.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is an action title in which Princess Peach must transform into various roles in order to save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch.

Transformations include Swordfighter Peach, Kung Fu Peach, and Pastry Chef Peach.