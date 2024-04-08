Rise of the Ronin No. 2 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Sony Corp.’s Rise of the Ronin for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Mar. 25 and Mar. 31, Rise of the Ronin sold 20,139 units to rank at No. 2 in software sales.

The title has sold 84,785 units to date in the region.

Developer by Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin is a combat-based open-world RPG set in 1863 Yokohama, Japan.

The title includes close-quarters weaponry, firearm combat, critical mission decisions, and online co-op functionality for up to three users.