Xbox Game Pass drops EA Sports PGA Tour

Written by: NEWS DIVISION
April 4, 2024
Microsoft Corp. this week released EA Sports PGA Tour to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
EA Sports PGA Tour is a golf simulation title that include 30 course new Shot Types, and utilizes the Frostbite engine.
