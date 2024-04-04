Xbox Game Pass drops EA Sports PGA Tour

NEWSPCTECHXBS

Written by:

April 4, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released EA Sports PGA Tour to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

EA Sports PGA Tour is a golf simulation title that include 30 course new Shot Types, and utilizes the Frostbite engine.

Previous Story:
Dragon’s Dogma II No. 4 Steam Weekly Top Seller
Next Story:
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth No. 28 at UK retail

Comments are closed.