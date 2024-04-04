Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth No. 28 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sega Corp.’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Mar. 24 and Mar. 30, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ranked as the No. 28 software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 38 the week prior.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a turn-based RPG that includes Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu in an adventure that takes place between Japan and Hawaii.

The final game includes optional quests and over-the-top special moves.