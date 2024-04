Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Aksys Games April 2024 Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Radiant Tale at $34.99, Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi at $29.99, Lover Pretend at $24.99, Paradigm Paradox at $24.99, Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ at $19.99, and Cuddly Forest Friends at $19.99.

The sale ends Apr. 8.