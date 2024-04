Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Partner Spotlight Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include FC 24 at $17.99, Disney Dreamlight Valley at $29.99, Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition at $41.99, Super Bomberman R 2 at $34.99, Tetris Effect at $19.99, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle at $9.99, and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 at $47.99.

The sale ends Apr. 8.