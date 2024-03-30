Nintendo 3DS No. 5 hardware in Japan Mar. 24 data

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo 3DS ranked as the No. 5 hardware in Japan in the latest sales data from the territory.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo 3DS sold 12 units between Mar. 18 to Mar. 24 to rank at No. 5 in the period.

In Q2, Nintendo reported revenue of $2.2 billion, down four percent from the year prior. Net profit totaled $603 million, a decline of 19 percent year-over-year.

Nintendo raised its full-year forecast ending Mar. 2024 to 1.58 trillion yen (from 1.45 trillion) in net sales and 420 billion yen (from 340 billion) in net profit.

The Nintendo 3DS has sold 75.94 million units to date.