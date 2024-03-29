PSN holds Spring Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Spring Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Bundle at $45.49, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $31.49, Skull and Bones at $46.89, Persona 3 Reload at $52.49, Destiny 2: Lightfall at $16.49, Alan Wake II at $47.99, Assassin’s Creed Mirage at $29.99, Hogwarts Legacy at $34.99, and Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion at $29.99.

The sale ends Apr. 24.