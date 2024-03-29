Analogue Pocket Adapter Set review: Plug and play

The Analogue Pocket Adapter Set, which includes cartridge adapters for the TurboGrafx-16, Neo Geo Pocket Color, and Atari Lynx, expands the functionality of the handheld to help preserve key software titles from game history.

The Analogue Pocket sports a 3.5-inch LCD display at 1600 x 1440 with 615 ppi that’s made from sturdy Gorilla Glass. Out of the box, the hardware plays original Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges. In addition, the hardware launched with a separate adapter to play original Game Gear cartridges.

Each of the new cartridge adapters works flawlessly. After a quick firmware update, the adapters features plug and play usage to allow owners to use any old TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, and SuperGrafx HuCard, Neo Geo Pocket Color cartridge or Atari Lynx cartridge.

The results are fantastic. All games are beautifully restored to a new pinnacle of high-resolution backlit output. From the sprite work from SNK Corp.’s Metal Slug 2nd Mission (Neo Geo Pocket Color) to the military action from Bloody Wolf (TurboGrafx-16), the games look better than ever.

Certain titles that can support six buttons, like Street Fighter II Champion Edition (PC Engine), can’t utilize the L and R triggers because they are covered by the adapter. But the four-button array is fine to accommodate most games.

Music and sound effects are also refined, with the aerial swoops from Blue Lightning (Atari Lynx) and other titles loud and clear through the Analogue Pocket stereo speakers.

The Analogue Pocket Adapter Set sells at $99.99.