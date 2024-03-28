Xbox Game Pass drops Hot Wheels Unleashed 2

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • PC • TECH • XBO • XBS
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
March 28, 2024
Microsoft Corp. this week released Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 is a third-person racing title that includes more than 130 vehicles, new vehicle types and new environments.
