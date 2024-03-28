Xbox Game Pass drops Hot Wheels Unleashed 2

March 28, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 is a third-person racing title that includes more than 130 vehicles, new vehicle types and new environments.

