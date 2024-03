Sony Corp. this week previewed PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Apr. 2024 include Immortals of Aveum (PS5), Minecraft Legends (PS5, PS4), and Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4).

Titles will be available between Apr. 2 to May 6.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.