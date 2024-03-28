Alone in the Dark No. 6 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said THQ Nordic’s Alone in the Dark for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Mar. 17 and Mar. 23, Alone in the Dark ranked as the No. 6 software title in the All Formats Chart.

Alone in the Dark is a reimagining of the classic PC title Alone in the Dark. Set in the 1920’s south, private investigator Edward Carnby (David Harbour) and Emily Hartwood (Jodie Comer) must investigate Derceto Manor to find Hartwood’s missing uncle.

The final game includes third-person action, puzzles, and a jazz soundtrack.