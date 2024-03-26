Rise of the Ronin No. 5 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Rise of the Ronin for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Mar. 17 and Mar. 23, Rise of the Ronin ranked as the No. 5 software title in the All Formats Chart.

Developer by Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin is a combat-based open-world RPG set in 1863 Yokohama, Japan.

The title includes close-quarters weaponry, firearm combat, critical mission decisions, and online co-op functionality for up to three users.