Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Skull and Bones Premium Edition at $66.99, Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition at $34.99, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition at $35.99, Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition at $35.99, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name at $34.99, and Sonic Frontiers at $23.99.

The sale ends Mar. 26.