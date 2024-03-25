Xbox No. 2 in Feb. sales

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S ranked as the No. 2 video game hardware in domestic retail data for Feb. 2024.

For the month, the Xbox Series X|S ranked at No. 2 in dollar sales at U.S. retail.

In Q2, the More Personal Computing division, which includes the Xbox business, held $16.89 billion in revenue. Gaming revenue increased 49 percent including the 44 points of impact from the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Xbox content and services revenue increased 61 percent due to the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Finally, Xbox hardware increased three percent from one year ago.