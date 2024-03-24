PSN Essential Picks Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Essential Picks Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Madden NFL 24 at $13.99, Dead Island 2 at $38.49, FC 24 at $13.99, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at $41.99, Final Fantasy XVI at $41.99, Remnant II – Deluxe Edition at $35.99, Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe at $51.99, Aliens: Dark Descent at $23.99, and Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless at $44.99.

The sale ends Mar. 27.