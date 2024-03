Microsoft Corp. this week said it will release Ark: Survival Ascended to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Ark: Survival Ascended is a first-person survival title that includes access to all Ark worlds including Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Ark Genesis Part 1 and Ark Genesis Part 2.

The final game includes cross-platform online multiplayer for up to 70 users.

It will be released Apr. 1.