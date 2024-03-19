Nintendo eShop holds Square Enix Publisher Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Square Enix Publisher Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion at $29.99, Dragon Quest Treasures at $35.99, Harvestella at $29.99, Tactics Ogre: Reborn at $24.99, PowerWash Simulator at $19.99, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince at $40.19, Star Ocean The Second Story R $39.99, Trials of Mana at $24.99, and Theatrhythm Final Bar Line at $24.99.

The sale ends Mar. 28.