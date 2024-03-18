Final Fantasy XIV Online to trek to Xbox Series XS this week

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week will release Final Fantasy XIV for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S.

The Open Beta contains all the content from the Free Trial including A Realm Reborn, Heavensword and Stormblood DLC up to level 70. Progress from the Open Beta will transfer to the full game.

The MMORPG includes 4K support for the Xbox Series X and faster load times on both the Series X and S.

In addition, the Duty Support system enables single-player functionality to band together with NPCs and complete all main story dungeons solo.

It will be released Mar. 21.