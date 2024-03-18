Final Fantasy VII Rebirth No. 2 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Mar. 4 and Mar. 10, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth sold 24,482 units to rank at No. 2 in software sales.

The title has sold 287,138 copies in the territory.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the next chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project.

The title takes place five years after Final Fantasy VII Remake in which Cloud defeats Sephiroth amid a destroyed Midgar.

The final game includes Active Combat, Chocobo riding, and optional monster hunting.