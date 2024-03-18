Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Characters Trailer drops

SNK Corp. this week released the Characters Trailer for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, the sequel to Garou: Mark of the Wolves.

The trailer previews characters Rock Howard, Terry Bogard, Hotaru Futaba, Tizoc, and newcomer Preecha.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will contain classic battle systems in addition to the all-new REV System for offensive options.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves, released in 1999, is a historic 2D fighting game in the Neo Geo library with unmatched sprite work and gameplay precision.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be released in early 2025.