Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Square Enix Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition at $13.99, Balan Wonderworld at $5.99, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion at $29.99, Outriders at $9.99, Romancing SaGa 3 at $8.69, Star Ocean The Divine Force at $29.99, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin at $23.99, and World of Final Fantasy Maxima at $15.99.