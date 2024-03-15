PS Plus Game Catalog Mar. 2024 previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Mar. 2024.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include NBA 2K24 (PS5, PS4), Midnight Suns (PS5, PS4), Resident Evil 3 (PS5, PS4), LEGO DC Supervillains (PS4), Mystic Pillars: Remastered (PS5), Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4), Super Neptunia (PS4), and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS5).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members Jak and Daxter The Lost Frontier (PS5, PS4), Cool Boarders (PS5, PS4), Gods Eater Burst (PS5, PS4), Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4), JoJos Bizarre Adventure AllStar Battle R, and My Hero Academia Season 1.

The titles will be released Mar. 19.