Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month will conclude the MAR10 Day Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 65 percent.

Discounted titles include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at $39.99, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at $19.79, Mario Party Superstars at $39.99, Luigi’s Mansion 3 at $39.99, Mario Golf: Super Rush at $39.99, Mario Tennis Aces at $39.99, and Yoshi’s Crafted World at $39.99.

The sale ends Mar. 17.