PSN holds Extended Play Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Extended Play Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores at $12.99, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at $39.89, Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe at $27.99, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition at $38.49, Diablo III: Eternal Collection at $19.79, Bloodborne Complete Edition at $17.49, SD Gundam Battle Alliance at $19.79, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition at $29.99.

The sale ends Mar 20.