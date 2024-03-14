PS5 System Software Update 24.02-09.00.00 deploys

Sony Corp. this week released System Software Update 24.02-09.00.00 for the PlayStation 5.

The software updates the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers to produce higher volume sound and mic input quality with a new AI learning model. In addition, background noise from button presses and game audio are suppressed.

New options include brightness adjustment for the PS5 power indicator, new features in the Parties and Share screen, device software updates, improved system software performance and stability, and message and usability on some screens.