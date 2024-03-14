Hyundai Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch to sell at $67,475

Hyundai this week said it will sell the Ioniq 5 N electric high-performance hatchback at $67,475.

The 641-horsepower electric vehicle will sport a comprehensive performance-based build, including N Battery Preconditioning, N Brake Regen, N Torque Distribution, N Launch Control, and N Grin Boost, the latter of which can launch the car from 0 to 60 in 3.25 seconds.

N e-shift and N Active Sound+ combine force feedback and exhaust sounds to simulate power shifts from a standard combustion vehicle.

The Ioniq 5 N sits 0.79 inches lower, adds 2.0 width, and utilizes 21-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in 275/35R21 Pirelli P Zero summer tires to favor track performance.