Monster Hunter: World sells 25M units

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said Monster Hunter: World for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC has sold more than 25 million units at global retail.

The figure includes sales of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Monster Hunter: World is an open world action RPG that include cooperative gameplay and large boss battles.

The title is the best-selling software in company history.

The Monster Hunter franchise has sold more than 97 million units to date.

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne is a DLC expansion includes new quest ranks, locales, monsters, moves and gear, in addition to a new story that begins after the events of Monster Hunter: World.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest installment in the series, will be sold in 2025.