Microsoft Corp. this week is holding Capcom Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil 4 at $29.99, Street Fighter 6 at $40.19, Resident Evil Village at $15.99, Dead Rising at $5.99, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle at $19.99, Dead Rising 4 at $9.99, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara at $2.99, and Exoprimal at $29.99.

The sale ends Mar. 19.