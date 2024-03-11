Final Fantasy VII Rebirth No. 1 in Japan sales

DATAPS5

Written by:

March 11, 2024

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Feb. 26 and Mar. 3, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth sold 262,656 units to rank at No. 1 in software sales.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the next chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project.

The title takes place five years after Final Fantasy VII Remake in which Cloud defeats Sephiroth amid a destroyed Midgar.

The final game includes Active Combat, Chocobo riding, and optional monster hunting.

Previous Story:
Helldivers II No. 1 PS5 PSN download
Next Story:
Mario vs. Donkey Kong No. 2 in Japan sales

Comments are closed.