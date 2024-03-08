MacBook Air M3 deploys

Apple Inc. this week released the MacBook Air M3 13-inch and 15-inch notebooks.

The latest MacBook Air with M3 is up to 60 percent faster than the MacBook Air M1, and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

New functionality includes support for up to two external displays and 2X faster Wi-Fi than the prior generation. An updated midnight color includes a new anodization seal to reduce fingerprints, in addition to former starlight, space gray and silver.

The final hardware includes MagSafe charging for up to 18 hours battery life, two Thunderbolt ports, 1080 FaceTime HD camera, Liquid Retina display, headphone jack, and Touch ID for login authentication.

The M3 base model with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage sells at $1099. The prior generation M2 model now sells at $999.