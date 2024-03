Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Best Rated Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Starfield at $46.89, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 at $15.99, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen at $7.49, Assassin’s Creed Mirage at $29.99, Death Stranding at $17.99, Front Mission 1st: Remake at $23.44, and World War Z: Aftermath at $1.99.

The sale ends Mar. 11.