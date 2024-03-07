Tekken 8 No. 23 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Tekken 8 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the PC ranked as the top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Feb. 25 and Mar. 2, Tekken 8 ranked as the No. 23 software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 22 the week prior.

The fighting title sports 32 characters including veterans Jin and Kazuya.

In addition, the title includes a single-player Arcade Quest mode to create an avatar and participate in a virtual tournament.