Nintendo eShop holds The Legend of Heroes Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding The Legend of Heroes Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie at $41.99, The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero at $27.99, The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure at $27.99, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III at $29.99, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV at $29.99, and The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails at $27.99.

The sale ends Mar. 17.