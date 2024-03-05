Mario vs. Donkey Kong holds No. 1 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Mario vs. Donkey Kong for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25, Mario vs. Donkey Kong sold 27,113 units to rank as the No. 1 software title in the period.

It ranked at No. 1 the week prior.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong, released to the Game Boy Advance in 2004, is a puzzle action title in which Mario must platform through obstacles to reach Mini-Marios.

The final game includes updated graphics and two-player co-op functionality.