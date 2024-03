Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Bundles Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include the Star Wars Triple Bundle at $17.99, Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack at $14.87, Far Cry Anthology Bundle at $37.49, Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle at $14.84, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Galactic Edition at $23.99, and Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle at $29.99.

The sale ends Mar. 4.