Persona 3 Reload PS5 No. 15 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Atlus Inc.’s Persona 3 Reload for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a best-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25, Persona 3 Reload sold 3,701 units to rank at No. 15 in the period.

It ranked at No. 10 the week prior.

Persona 3 Reload is a turn-based RPG remastered with updated graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, new scenes, and additional voiceover.

The final game includes trademark day activities to explore Port Island and forge bonds with comrades.

The title has sold one million units at global retail.