PSN holds Games Under $15 Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil 3 at $9.99, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne at $14.99, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition at $13.99, Stanger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin at $12.00, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition at $9.99, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection at $9.89, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy at $9.89.

The sale ends Mar. 13.