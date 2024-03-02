PS4 No. 4 in Feb. 25 sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 4 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 362 units between Feb. 19 to Feb. 25 to rank at No. 4 in overall hardware sales.

Q2 Operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $324 million, an increase of 16 percent from one year ago.

Q2 revenue in the division totaled $6.3 billion, an increase of 32 percent from the year prior.

Sony cited an increase in sales of non-first-party titles, increase in hardware sales, and impact of foreign exchange rates.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 67.6 million software units for the quarter.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 108 million. PlayStation Plus users totaled 47.4 million.