Spider-Man 2 No. 9 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Feb. 18 and Feb. 24, Spider-Man 2 ranked as the No. 9 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 11 the week prior.

Spider-Man 2 is an action adventure sequel that includes Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a battle against the villainous Venom.

The final game includes the option to swap between both Spider-Men, new and iconic villains, and two new boroughs – Brooklyn and Queens.

The title has sold 10 million units at global retail.