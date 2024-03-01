Speck Gemtones review: Affordable audio

Speck, known for reliable phone cases, has entered the audio space with new earbuds that cater toward budget-minded consumers.

The Gemtones Play includes a USB-C charging case for up to 28 hours of playtime, 2.5 recharges, IPX5 sweat and water resistance, touch controls, built-in mics, four silicone ear tips, and USB-C charging cable.

The Play is compact and contains a great push-button lid release case. The earbuds relay good sound for mids and highs, but don’t expect hefty bass from the unit.

The Gemtones Sport includes a wireless and USB-C charging case, 40 hours of playtime, 3.5 recharges, IPX5 sweat and water resistance, touch controls, built-in mics, four silicone ear tips, and USB-C charging cable.

The Sport held decent sound. The case can be hard to open due to the recessed button that rests at the bottom half of the case. The earbuds stay locked in with earloop but the hard plastic finish may not be comfortable to all users for long workout sessions.

The Gemtones Play sells at $49.99 and the Gemtones Sport sells at $59.99.