Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Just Dance 2024 Edition at $23.99, Monopoly for Nintendo Switch at $7.99, Immortals Fenyx Rising at $8.99, Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle at $39.99, Trials Rising Standard Edition at $5.99, Wheel of Fortune at $6.99.

The sale ends Mar. 8.