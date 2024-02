GfK Chart-Track this week said Ubisoft Inc.’s Skull and Bones ranked as a top software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Feb. 18 and Feb. 24, Skull and Bones ranked as the No. 16 software title in the All Formats Chart.

Skull and Bones is a naval warfare title in which users gather resources and fight toward pirate supremacy.

The final game includes mission-based ship-to-ship combat, co-op functionality, and ship customization.