PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN Mar. 2024 games previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Mar. 2024 include F1 23 (PS5, PS4), Sifu (PS5, PS4), Hello Neighbor 2 (PS5, PS4), and Destiny 2: Witch Queen (PS5, PS4).

Titles will be available between Mar. 5 to Apr. 2, 2024.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.