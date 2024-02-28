Xbox Game Pass drops Indivisible

February 28, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released Indivisible to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Indivisible is an action RPG platform title that includes real-time combat, hand-drawn art, dozens of characters, and incarnations to absorb.

